Randeep Hooda spots injured tigress, requests Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to treat her

After actor Randeep Hooda spotted an injured tigress in Surai forest range of Uttrakhand, he took to X to share about her. In his post, he requested Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Forest Department of Uttarakhand to rescue and treat the tigress. Snapshot of the injured tigress in Suari forest range. (X/@Randeep Hooda)

In his tweet, Hooda wrote, "A tigress is moving with snare in her belly in the Surai forest range Uttarakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her @ukfd_official @pushkardhami." (Also Read: Rare images of black tigers from Odisha leaves the Internet in awe. See pics)

He also shared a picture of the tigress who has an injury on her belly.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on December 28. Since being shared, it has received more than one lakh views and close to 3,000 likes. The post also has numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and and requested the concerned authorities to take immediate action.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "@ukfd_official The matter should be taken into immediate cognizance so that people living in the valley do not suffer loss of life."

A second commented, "The snare around her belly poses an immediate threat to her health and survival. Urgent intervention is crucial to rescue her from this perilous situation and provide the necessary medical care to address the injuries inflicted by the snare, @ukfd_official @pushkardhami."

A third added, "Oh, poor soul. I hope she will be okay soon."

"Hope concern authorities take action immediately," said a fourth.

A fifth said, "Love you Randeep sir, for taking so much care of the wildlife."