Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

A picture of the rare blue lobster shared by Captain Joe and Sons Lobster on Facebook.
A picture of the rare blue lobster shared by Captain Joe and Sons Lobster on Facebook.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:09 PM IST

A fisherman from Massachusetts, US came across an extraordinary find - a rare blue lobster. Pictures of the find have since gone viral after they were shared on Facebook.

Captain Joe and Sons Lobster Company posted pictures of the rare find after lobsterman Toby caught the crustacean. The lobster was later released back into the water.

“Our lobsterman Toby caught this extremely rare blue lobster. He decided to bring it in for photographing and then release it back to the sea,” details the post shared along with the photos.

"That was just by luck that that particular one went into one of his traps," Joey Ciaramitaro, the co-owner of Captain Joe and Sons Lobster Company, told Fox News about the blue lobster. He also mentioned the company comes across such blue lobsters ‘every other year, on average’.

Take a look at the pictures of the blue lobster below:


Shared on July 17, the post has collected over 120 shares and several reactions on Facebook.

“Such a beautiful blue!” commented an individual. “The color is so beautiful! Thank you for taking some pics and sharing them!” added another. “Great job releasing it,” posted a third.

What do you think about this rare blue lobster?

