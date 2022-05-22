Ravi Shastri's CRED advertisement is viral and Twitter reactions are in. Watch

Be it Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra, Karisma Kapoor and now Ravi Shastri - guess what is the common link between all of these celebrities? Well, they have all featured in extremely viral advertisements of late. And all of these advertisements have been for the fintech company named CRED. They definitely know how to grab attention and feature these stars in very niche yet viral content.

This video was recently shared on Twitter on the personal handle of Ravi Shastri. He is a cricket commentator, former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and former head coach of the Indian national cricket team. He was a member of the team from 1981 to 1992, competing in both Test and One Day International matches. But, he is known for his love for parties and happy hours. And that’s exactly what CRED tapped into in their latest advertisement.

Shastri shared this video on Twitter with a caption that suggests that he forgot that he even filmed this advertisement, owing to how high the party spirits were. It reads, “Don't remember any of this.” Ever since this video has surfaced, netizens have not been able to keep calm, especially those on Twitter who launched into a frenzy after seeing this new advertisement from CRED.

Watch it below:

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter on May 21, this new advertisement from CRED has received more than 1.5 million views on it already. It has also prompted several people to post hilarious comments and reactions to the advertisement, like the ones right here:

Full on Ganesh Gaitonde vibe. pic.twitter.com/IwwE8uh4qa — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) May 21, 2022

Hahaha amazing AD,@cred back at it again 😂.Good to see @RaviShastriOfc embracing the jokes on social media. Most importantly don't miss out on his cool look⚡😎 https://t.co/yXXnDV4csd pic.twitter.com/i6IdtdMWbB — Ishaan 🔴 (@Ishaan_04) May 21, 2022

And to this, Ravi Shastri probably just has one thing to say:

Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun 🍻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

What are your thoughts on this new, viral CRED advertisement featuring Ravi Shastri?