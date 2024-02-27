Real life 12th Fail IPS officer Manoj Sharma gets special tribute from village school

Manoj Sharma, the IPS officer whose life inspired the acclaimed film 12th Fail, took to X to share a special post involving his school in his village. He shared a tribute he received from his childhood school and described it as the ‘greatest happiness’. Real-life 12th Fail IPS officer Manoj Sharma shared this picture of his village school. (X/@ManojSharmaIPS)

Sharma’s X post when translated from Hindi into English reads, “Your name can be written on any corner of the world, but the greatest happiness comes only when something good for you is written on the wall of your village school”. He also shared two images along with his tweet.

One of the pictures shows a board with words of praise written on it in Hindi for Manoj Sharma. The text on the board, when translated in English explain that Sharma has achieved his position through hard work and dedication. “You are a role model for all of us. You inspire us that with hard work and dedication even the biggest goals can be achieved,” it further reads. The other image shows the main gate of the school with its name written on it.

Take a look at this tweet by IPS officer Manoj Sharma:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 2.3 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 6,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how X users reacted to IPS Manoj Sharma’s post:

“You deserve this,” wrote an X user. “It’s a proud feeling really! Sir you are ideal for the young generation in India and the people around in the region,” added another. “One of the biggest satisfaction and achievements of life,” joined a third. “Most deserving person,” tweeted a fourth.