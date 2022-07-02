Redditor posts how they were told that “Hey” is unprofessional. People react

WhatsApp is widely used by people not just for personal but professional communication too. One such work-related conversation between two people on the messaging app has now started a discussion on Reddit – and also left some irked. It all started when a user of the platform shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between two individuals regarding the word “Hey.” The image shows how one person got offended and tried schooling the other when they greeted them by saying this particular word.

"How do you react to this? And how the hell is Hey isn't professional?" reads the caption shared along with the photo. The screenshot shows how an individual named Sandeep got offended when another individual named Shreyas greeted them with a 'Hey'. The person didn't stop there and went on explaining other words that one should never use professionally.

Take a look at the WhatsApp conversation below:

Since being shared five days ago, the post has amassed over 53,400 upvotes and more than 6,600 comments.

"From now on, write every message as elaborately formally as you can: Dear esteemed recipient of this telecommunications message...," joked a Reddit user. "I like how hey is unprofessional but emojiis are fine," pointed another. "If 'hey' is unprofessional, so is 'hi'. They're both informal," commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON