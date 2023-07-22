Redditor says promotion means less work, people react

Getting a promotion is a sign of advancement in your career. A promotion, it is believed, shows that a person has the potential to take on more responsibilities and also contribute more to their organisation. A Reddit post contrary to that notion has created a chatter online. An individual took to the platform to share what they think about a higher position, especially in the corporate world - that it means less work for the professional. What do you think of Reddit user's post? (representational image). (Unsplash/@glenncarstenspeters)

“Just realised the higher you go up the corporate ladder, the less you work,” the Reddit user wrote as the title of the post. In the next line, they explained their opinion. “Recently got promoted and I’m doing even less work now than I was before for higher pay,” they wrote.

Also Read: Company fires top performer to teach a lesson to employees

Take a look at the Redditor’s post about working less after a promotion:

Do you agree with the Redditor? Or do you have another opinion? Netizens sure had a lot to say about this post and took to the comments section to share their reactions. From supporting the Redditor to opposing them to even asking questions, people posted a variety of comments.

Here’s how Reddit reacted to this work-related post:

“You do less of the mentally straining work too. Usually when managers say how busy they are it’s because their schedules are full of meetings. Back to back meetings,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “In my case, I got promoted to a Senior Analyst. The issues I have to deal with are more complicated but there’s a lot less of them.” Another individual asked, “But is it actually less work, or just less time doing analytics and more time doing coordination, budget, management, etc.?” A third added, “It's not just corporate jobs, it's all of them.” A fourth wrote, “You work less now because you're getting paid for your expertise not your time.”

The post was shared some 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this Reddit user's post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON