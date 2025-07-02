‘Reels is not patriotism’: Woman at Delhi airport slams co-passengers’ loud chants

The growing trend of filming ‘patriotic’ content in public spaces drew fresh criticism after a flyer at Delhi airport posted about a group chanting slogans and shooting reels. She slammed them for being insensitive and lacking civic sense. A woman shared this picture while slamming fellow Indian passengers at Delhi airport. (Reddit/@Upper_Cook8442)

“Why Indians are Like This? the flyer wrote. She continued that while at Delhi airport, travelling from Vietnam to Malaysia, she came across a group of Indian travellers who randomly started chanting and making reels.

“If you are so patriotic then why travel to another country? If you wanna make the reels you make it without shouting and disturbing others,” she continued.

The woman completed her post with a picture that showed an individual holding an Indian passport with a ticket kept within.

Take a look at the post:

‘Facepalm moment’: Says social media

An individual posted, “‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ right before catching a flight out of Bharat is wild.” Another added, “Ask anything about our country, our history, our struggles they won't be able to tell.”

A third remarked, “If you’re proud of your country, you should also respect others around you. Being loud and disturbing people at the airport isn’t needed. Travelling abroad doesn’t mean you’re not patriotic.” A fourth wrote, “This is straight-up insecurity, not fun. Some of us Indians have a mentality of barking about our country and its culture everywhere.”