IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Republic Day 2021: Camel contingent to relatable memes- Here’s what tweeple are talking about
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Camel contingent to relatable memes- Here’s what tweeple are talking about

Hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 were seen trending on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST

On January 26, 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect which declared India a republic. To commemorate this important date, every year January 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day. This year it is the 72nd Republic Day of the country and the celebrations are a bit different from the previous years. Keeping in mind, the spread of the virus, necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe environment for the celebrations and some events have been cancelled too.

However, amid all these restrictions the grandeur of the parade didn’t fail to amaze people all over the country. From decorated tableaus to jaw-dropping air shows, tweeple couldn’t stop lauding the moments of the Republic Day parade.

Numerous tweets also led the hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 to trend on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets for you to enjoy:

This nostalgic tweet of a fond memory may be relatable to many

Indeed, a proud moment

The air shows always successfully manage to wow netizens

A traditional salute on the auspicious day

Anyone else got goosebumps?

Saluting this picture

The camel contingent grabbed quite a few praises with its splendor

The celebratory parade that generally hosts over 100,000 spectators will only allow 25,00 people this year and the number of events has also been lessened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day republic day parade twitter trending
app
Close
e-paper
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Tweeple share thoughts on special day

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 were seen trending on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
trending

Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:46 AM IST
On the 72nd Republic Day, people flooded the comments section of the clip with praises for the ITBP personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dogs entering the White House.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
The image shows the dogs entering the White House.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

Patter of paws return as Joe Biden's two dogs settle in at White House

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The Bidens had promised to bring the dogs with them to the White House. They plan to add a cat, though no update on the feline's arrival was shared on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
trending

Matthew Perry share snap of puppy on Instagram. Photo couldn't BE anymore cuter

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90's sitcom introduced his fans to his new pet on Instagram on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
trending

This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Sisters Kalista and Worthy having taken the Internet by storm with their sweet dynamic and wholesome sibling makeover videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
trending

Man’s funny sketch of pet doggo is making netizens giggle. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:01 AM IST
“I will open the bidding up to $1,” reads the text shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Tricolour lights adorn railway stations across the nation

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
72nd Republic Day: The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways has been sharing pictures of railway stations beautifully decorated in tricolour lights from across the country in honour of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
“Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
trending

English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pics are ‘winterful’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Instagram of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP