Republic Day 2021: Camel contingent to relatable memes- Here’s what tweeple are talking about

On January 26, 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect which declared India a republic. To commemorate this important date, every year January 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day. This year it is the 72nd Republic Day of the country and the celebrations are a bit different from the previous years. Keeping in mind, the spread of the virus, necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe environment for the celebrations and some events have been cancelled too.

However, amid all these restrictions the grandeur of the parade didn’t fail to amaze people all over the country. From decorated tableaus to jaw-dropping air shows, tweeple couldn’t stop lauding the moments of the Republic Day parade.

Numerous tweets also led the hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 to trend on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets for you to enjoy:

This nostalgic tweet of a fond memory may be relatable to many

Teacher -: Sabhi bachhe ek-ek "Laddu" lekr ghar jayenge



*Me, Trying to take "Laddu" for the 3rd time

#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/FG6FfPnUu1 — Rare_Legend ° (@memer_hu__bc) January 26, 2021

Indeed, a proud moment

For the first time ever flight lieutenant Bhawna Kanth who is one of the first three woman fighter plots of india, is here as part of the tableau, a matter of great pride of all of us.🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/UzG9vCEpdt — Abhimanyu shukla(Bunny) (@shukla_bunny) January 26, 2021

The air shows always successfully manage to wow netizens

The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/82BwnSt8Xv — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

A traditional salute on the auspicious day

Anyone else got goosebumps?

Saluting this picture

Loving the NSG Black Cats contingent in the #RepublicDay parade! 😀



Their heroic dogs are also standing on guard with them on the jeeps. pic.twitter.com/A7gonKfXkW — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) January 26, 2021

The camel contingent grabbed quite a few praises with its splendor

BSF Camel Contingent! My oh my 😍🥰🇮🇳 Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena 🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay2021 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/7ydTlmSU93 — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) January 26, 2021

The celebratory parade that generally hosts over 100,000 spectators will only allow 25,00 people this year and the number of events has also been lessened.