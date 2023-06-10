Robot dog critiques artwork using AI. Watch

In recent years, the use of programs powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly increased. Be it creating interesting fictional images like professions of Virat Kohli in Multiverse or taking help of AI chatbots to come up with a new business idea, people are employing new ways to test the abilities of AI-backed tools. Among them is German artist Mario Klingemann. He designed a robot dog that uses AI to critique art. The video shows the robot dog that critiques artwork. (Twitter/@_AICCA_)

The robot canine is called Artificially Intelligent Critical Canine or A.I.C.C.A. in short. There is a dedicated Twitter handle where the artist posts different shares related to the robot dog. Just like this video that was posted a few days ago.

“Hello, I am A.I.C.C.A. the artificially intelligent critical canine!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the mechanical dog standing in front of a picture and analysing it. After a few moments, the dog prints its observations on a piece of paper.

Take a look at the post:

“One could think that I have a grudge against art critics building a dog that poops critiques, but no, actually I think art critics play a very important role... A bad critique is always better than none at all,” Klingemann told the Independent.