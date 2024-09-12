Rocky Singh of ‘Rocky & Mayur’ shows weight loss journey in before-and-after pics: ‘27 kg down’

Rocky Singh, one half of the famous “Rocky & Mayur” duo, has shared his weight loss transformation on social media. The food and travel show host posted before-and-after pictures that depict his journey of losing 27 kg over the course of one year. Rocky Singh shared before and after pics of his weight loss journey.(X/@Rockymeranaam69)

Rocky Singh weighed 134.9 kg in August 2023 when he started his fitness journey. He has been sharing regular updates on his weight loss on the social media platform ever since.

In a post shared on the social media platform X last night, Rocky said that he is “halfway there” on his fitness journey but still hopes to lose 20 kg more. The television star, who found fame while hosting ‘Highway on My Plate’ with his friend Mayur Sharma between 2007 and 2013, promised his followers that he would not give up till he achieved his weight goals.

“The pic in the grey on the left was taken over a year ago. The pic on the right in the red shirt was taken 2 weeks ago,” wrote Rocky Singh while sharing both pictures on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “’m 1/2 way there … and starting my second half shortly 27 kg down - 20 to go … now I don’t stop till I get there,” he promised.

Take a look at his post below:

The weight loss journey was deemed “inspiring” by Rocky’s followers, who commended the TV host for coming so far.

“Well done brother. You will certainly do it,” wrote one X user in the comments section. “Commendable. However In your job it is very tough to maintain weight,” another said. “Wow this is amazing Rocky ! What an inspiration,” aviation expert Sanjay Lazar complimented Rocky.

In earlier posts, Rocky has revealed that he uses a combination of diet regulation, walking, strength training and Mudgal exercise to lose weight.