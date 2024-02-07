Blinkit gets a ‘mad start’ to Valentine’s Week on Rose Day. What CEO Albinder Dhindsa posted on X

Rose Day marks the first day of Valentine’s Week. On this day, people express their love and affection to their partners by gifting them roses. If you take a walk around the market, you may see people buying roses, especially the red-coloured ones, from flower shops. Many also opt for online delivery of flowers. Highlighting just that, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared a post in which he talked about the sales of roses on this special day. Rose Day 2024: Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa's post has created a chatter on X. (X/@albidhindsa)

“Mad start to Valentine's week!” Dhindsa wrote. “It’s just 11 am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose Day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening,” he added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In the post, shared a few hours ago, the CEO also tweeted a screenshot showing the sales comparison of roses on February 7 in 2023 and 2024.

Take a look at this tweet by Blinkit CEO:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 21,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

How did X users react to this rose-related post?

A comment was shared from the official X handle of Blinkit. “Kaun hai ye log. Kaha se aate hai [Who are these people, from where do they come],” it reads. The tweet references a viral dialogue from the film Jolly LLB.

“Please restock,” wrote an X user. “Really a mad start,” added another. “Traction [Rocket emoji],” joined a third.

Importance of roses in different cultures:

Roses were considered as the symbol of passion and mystery in Roman Mythology. If we take a look at the Eastern Civilizations, especially Asian and Arabic cultures, this flower is often associated with love. It is commonly believed that the first people to express their love by giving roses were the Victorians.

Week of love:

Rose Day, February 7, starts the week-long celebration of love that concludes with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day are celebrated on February 8, February 9, and February 10, respectively. While February 11 is Promise Day, February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day. On February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, people celebrate Kiss Day.