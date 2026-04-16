‘Royal chai’: Man rents Rolls Royce for ₹1 lakh to sell tea, reveals earnings

A man’s unusual business experiment of selling tea from a rented Rolls Royce has caught the attention of social media users. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @deluxebhaiyaji, shows how he attempted to combine luxury with a simple street beverage to test whether the concept could turn profitable. A man rented a Rolls Royce to sell tea, tested the idea, but ended up making a loss. (Instagram/deluxebhaiyaji )

(Also read: Delhi man spots Rolls Royce patrol car of Dubai Police, internet stunned)

In the video, the man explains his idea and execution in detail. “Let's see how much money can be earned by selling tea in a Rolls Royce. First of all, I went to a luxury car rental place and rented a Rolls Royce for ₹1 lakh. Then, I shared the idea with a tea-stall owner and we struck a deal. After that, I got posters printed for the customers and brought the car to the location. By the way, this is an experiment,” he says.

He further describes how he planned the setup to attract customers. “I told the tea-stall owner what ingredients were needed to make the tea. To attract customers, I used a lot of things like snacks, a table, and more. After doing all this, people were paying a lot of attention. Reading the poster, many people came and I asked them all ‘Have you ever had tea in a Rolls Royce? No? For ₹1000, you can sit inside a Rolls Royce and enjoy tea.’ Done! I greeted the customers with a Rolls Royce umbrella. Then, I prepared a special saffron tea and served it in the VIP car. I then closed the door and left for a ride.”

Experiment fails to turn profit Despite the buzz and curiosity, the experiment did not result in profits. The man revealed the financial outcome towards the end of the video. “Seeing the Rolls Royce, even families came for the experience. Seeing the car, many people came. I sold one cup of tea for ₹300 and charged separately for sitting in the car. Our total cost was ₹1,08,000 and my total revenue was ₹88,400. But that's okay, at least I made people happy!”

Watch the clip here: