4.7 LPA to 2 crore/year’: Indian techie from Tier 3 college shares journey from startup to FAANG

A Pune techie’s claims about getting ₹2 crore a year after starting from a salary of ₹4.7 per annum eight years ago have taken social media by storm. The individual's Reddit post prompted people to ask various questions, from queries about the techie's career trajectory to claiming that the developer's journey is fabricated. An Indian techie claimed to have been rejected for graduating from a Tier 3 college (representative image). (Unsplash/aksangai)

“2cr PA at 30 years. Worked in FAANG companies and startups over the years,” a Reddit user wrote, adding, “Hi Folks, sharing my journey as a software engineer, for those who might find it helpful.”

As per the post, the techie graduated from a Tier 3 college and started working in a startup after facing several rejections for not being a graduate of a prestigious institution.

In the following lines, the techie revealed how they continued their learning and developed new skills that helped them succeed tremendously in their career.

“After spending ~4 years at my last company, I recently moved to another product-based company (a renowned MNC, not FAANG) as a Staff Engineer. My TC here is 2 Cr PA,” the techie wrote. “Keep learning and challenging yourself positively. Be ready to seize opportunities when they arise. Things will turn out fine, regardless of your background,” the individual added.

While replying to a query on the post, the techie revealed about not relocating outside India.

How did social media react?

The post received mixed reactions from people. While some were excited, others expressed apprehensions.

An individual posted, “I have had a pretty similar journey but I only started making 1.3/1.4 at ~ 6 yoe. It might be that OP became a senior engineer earlier on but would like to understand the reality.” Another added, “The SDE3 promotion doesn't add up. You switched as SDE2 and immediately (within 2 years) got promoted to SDE3 in FAANG? Sorry, but it sounds very improbable. Anyways congrats.”

A third commented, “How much of it could be given to pure skill and competency and how much of it can be given to luck. I believe luck plays a huge part (being in the right place at the right time has a bigger part than pure skill). Not trying to discredit you, if you're earning 2Cr you're likely very skilled and lucky. You were just early to the gold rush and had an excavator instead of a shovel. Also yes I am jealous because I hate the fact that the market had to implode right after I graduated (3 yoe stuck in the same job 16 lpa but realistically my 3 yoe is probably like 1 yoe since my work has been more broad than in depth).”

A fourth wrote, “Congrats on the amazing growth. Are you based out of Bangalore/Hyderabad? I’m trying to understand how many such opportunities exist outside of these 2 cities.” The OP responded, “I am in Pune right now. Was in Hyderabad and Delhi before.”