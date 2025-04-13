60 lakh for a lizard? Assam police seize rare geckos used in space experiments

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police recovered and seized 11 Tokay Gecko lizards and apprehended three smugglers in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday, officials said. The rare lizard is also used in space research now adding to its already high value, according to Economic Times. The species, found in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, is protected by law. (Representational)

The police said that the rare lizards were being sold for ₹60 lakh each by three smugglers Debashis Dohutia (34), Manash Dohutia (28) and Dipankar Gharphalia (40). All three have been arrested.

In a post on X, the Assam police said that the rare reptiles will be released back into the wild. " ₹60 lakhs + for a lizard? Not on our watch. Dibrugarh Police rescued 11 Tokay Geckos from traffickers, 3 persons have been arrested and vehicles seized. The Geckos will be released back into the wild, the tweet read.

Police said that the smugglers arrived at a Dhaba in Dibrugarh district to meet and were arrested with a red coloured backpack. After the police team nabbed them and searched the backpack, they found 11 Tokay Geckos tied inside nylon bags.

The police said, “Fun fact: Each gecko costs ₹60L + in the international market. But Freedom? Priceless.”

"The species is protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which is the highest protection. The maximum punishment is seven years, a cognizable and non-bailable offense. Export is completely banned. The species are found only in a few pockets in Arunachal Pradesh in India and a few pockets of Assam," the police said.

Rare gecko used in space research

Apart from being used as pets, dried gecko is popularly used in China as anti asthma, anti cancer drug or an aphrodisiac. Interestingly, it is also used in space research, according to Times of India. A replica of the unique adhesion property of its feet is being studied to help catch free floating uncontrollable space debris.

(With ANI inputs)

(Also read: Forty rare animals stuffed in a trolley bag found in Bengaluru airport: Report)