600-640 for a dosa? Mumbai Airport eatery under fire for overpriced menu

A restaurant at Mumbai Airport has gone viral for selling dosas at exorbitant prices. A humble dosa with buttermilk ranges between ₹600 to ₹620, while adding a coffee or lassi pushes the cost to ₹620 to ₹640. But it’s not just dosas; the entire menu at the eatery offers food at sky-high prices. A video showing the expensive menu of the eatery has gone viral on Instagram and has been eliciting numerous responses from people. The image shows an individual making a masala dosa (left), and the menu of the eatery at the Mumbai Airport (right). (Instagram/@chefdonindia)

“Gold is cheaper than dosa at Mumbai Airport. Only ₹600,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show an individual making a masala dosa. As the video goes on, the camera pans towards the menu displayed on the screen that shows dosas, uttapams and idlis being sold at very high prices. A masala uttapam with buttermilk costs ₹620, while a plate of idli with buttermilk is priced at ₹530. The cost goes even higher if you wish to savour these items with coffee or lassi.

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 9.7 million views and still counting. The share has also raked up numerous likes and comments.

“I paid around ₹380 for a masala dosa and ₹275 (5 piece) veg for momos at Guwahati airport. I guess idar sastha hai [I guess it is cheaper here],” posted an individual.

Another added, “ ₹600 = 2 kg dal, 5 kg rice = maybe 100+ dosas and maybe we can feed at least 50 members with that.”

“Actually, real silver's rate is the same as this dosa,” claimed a third.

A fourth shared, “This is just a loot not just this Airport but most of the Airports in India. Remember I bought 2 samosas for around ₹275 in Patna Airport.”

“I spent 1000 rs on a plain dosa, one small puff at Bhopal airport which was below avg in taste. Airports know how to suck money,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth commented, “I would rather starve.”