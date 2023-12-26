close_game
600-640 for a dosa? Mumbai Airport eatery under fire for overpriced menu

600-640 for a dosa? Mumbai Airport eatery under fire for overpriced menu

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST

It is not just dosas, but other items on the menu are also being sold at sky-high prices at an eatery inside Mumbai Airport.

A restaurant at Mumbai Airport has gone viral for selling dosas at exorbitant prices. A humble dosa with buttermilk ranges between 600 to 620, while adding a coffee or lassi pushes the cost to 620 to 640. But it’s not just dosas; the entire menu at the eatery offers food at sky-high prices. A video showing the expensive menu of the eatery has gone viral on Instagram and has been eliciting numerous responses from people.

The image shows an individual making a masala dosa (left), and the menu of the eatery at the Mumbai Airport (right).
The image shows an individual making a masala dosa (left), and the menu of the eatery at the Mumbai Airport (right). (Instagram/@chefdonindia)

“Gold is cheaper than dosa at Mumbai Airport. Only 600,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show an individual making a masala dosa. As the video goes on, the camera pans towards the menu displayed on the screen that shows dosas, uttapams and idlis being sold at very high prices. A masala uttapam with buttermilk costs 620, while a plate of idli with buttermilk is priced at 530. The cost goes even higher if you wish to savour these items with coffee or lassi.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 9.7 million views and still counting. The share has also raked up numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“I paid around 380 for a masala dosa and 275 (5 piece) veg for momos at Guwahati airport. I guess idar sastha hai [I guess it is cheaper here],” posted an individual.

Another added, “ 600 = 2 kg dal, 5 kg rice = maybe 100+ dosas and maybe we can feed at least 50 members with that.”

“Actually, real silver's rate is the same as this dosa,” claimed a third.

A fourth shared, “This is just a loot not just this Airport but most of the Airports in India. Remember I bought 2 samosas for around 275 in Patna Airport.”

“I spent 1000 rs on a plain dosa, one small puff at Bhopal airport which was below avg in taste. Airports know how to suck money,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth commented, “I would rather starve.”

