Russian toddler in traditional Indian attire performs bhangra to welcome PM Modi. Video stuns people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his two-day Russia tour after almost five years. Reportedly, his talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will focus on various topics, including bilateral economic cooperation and conflict in Ukraine. The Indian PM received a grand welcome, and one of the events showcased Russian women performing bhangra in front of Red Square in Moscow. Visuals from his visits have flooded social media, including footage of a little girl dancing her heart out to the beats of a dhol. Her bhangra performance is even more adorable because she is seen wearing traditional Indian attire while dancing. The image shows a Russian toddler in traditional Indian attire performing bhangra on the beats of dhol. (X/@ANI)

“A young Russian girl, dressed in Indian attire, joins others in performing Bhangra,” ANI wrote and shared a video of the girl. The video opens to show the toddler dressed in a yellow and red coloured ghagra choli with a dupatta around her head.

As the video progresses, she is seen dancing to the beats of the dhol playing in the background. A few other women are also seen performing bhangra in traditional Indian attire.

Take a look at this beautiful video here:

The video was shared a day ago, and since then, it has collected close to 1.2 lakh views. The share has also accumulated more than 5,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video?

“Dance India dance,” shared an X user, referencing a dance reality show. Another person added, “Beautiful.” While a third expressed their reaction with a heart emoticon, a fourth wrote, “Very beautiful.”

On Tuesday, the PM will attend and co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit along with President Putin. Ahead of the summit, President Vladimir Putin held a private dinner for PM Modi.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video of a toddler dressed in traditional Indian attire performing bhangra?