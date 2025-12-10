Russian woman cleans litter during Himalayan trek, urges visitors to respect nature: 'I love India but...'

A Russian woman has captured the attention of social media after sharing a thoughtful message about keeping the Himalayas clean during her trek to Chandrashila. A Russian woman shared how she collected trash during her Himalayan trek.(Instagram/tanya_in_india)

Taking to Instagram, the woman named Tanya posted a clip in which she can be seen holding a bag of collected trash. Introducing herself, she said, “My name is Tatyana in short it is Tanya. I am from Russia. And I went for this trekking today from the morning to Chandrashila. It is an amazing place. I love it. I love nature. I love this country. I love to travel here. But one thing which makes me sad is the garbage. And always when I am traveling, I prefer to make some small efforts, which I can do. Of course, I cannot clean everything. But I prefer to take some little small bottles. My rule of life is that when you are in nature, try to make it a little more cleaner than it was before you. If everyone will do like this, I think it will be better. Our world will be better.”

Watch the clip here:

A stunning trek overshadowed by litter

In her caption, Tanya elaborated on her experience and the environmental concern she witnessed during the popular trek. She wrote, “Tungnath, Chandrashila. It was beautiful almost too beautiful. And honestly, I was exhausted during this hike. But the views are worth every step. But there is a sad part. When we were climbing to Chandrashila for sunrise, the sun came up and with it we saw a huge amount of trash around us. Even right at the peak. For such a sacred place, it is a really upsetting sight.”

She added that she and her friends used the only spare bag they had to pick up whatever they could. “We carried it down and threw it away properly. At the bottom we were stopped by local staff I am still not sure who exactly is responsible for keeping order on the trail and they asked who we were and what happened. My friends called me over, and I shared that I always try to do this on hikes. If I can clean up, I do. This trek was not an exception. Ideally, please do not leave trash in the mountains. Respect the place you come to. And if you have the strength to help and clean it it is a good deed.”

Viewers react with praise and concern

The clip has amassed several reactions from users who applauded her effort and echoed her message. One wrote that “Thanks for your kindness” while another commented that “Shame on those who litter during the trek and even at the top of Chandrashila, thank you for contributing to cleaning that beautiful Himalayan paradise, may Lord Shiva bless you.” A third user added “Huge thank you for your effort mam” as someone else hoped that “I hope one day people will learn some civic sense.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)