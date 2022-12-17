Sachin Tendulkar’s love-filled viral video with wife Anjali has a food-related twist

Sachin Tendulkar’s Instagram page is filled with different kinds of videos. From snippets of his visits to different places to foods he tasted to memories he made with his family, the clips are of different types. In his recent share, he gave a glimpse of a sweet and love-filled moment with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

“Wait for the end,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show him sitting in front of a table at a restaurant. Slowly, he picks up a plate in front of him and turns it towards the camera. And a text written on the plate is soon revealed. “You never know who you’ll meet over a sauce,” it reads. The video then pans to the other side to show who is sitting in front of him and it turns out to be his wife Anjali Tendulkar. However, this is not all that the video shows. So, watch the clip to know what happens next.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 3.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has also received several likes and comments.

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina reacted to the video with heart emoticons. As for cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, he dropped a witty comment and wrote, “Ultimate reaction from the non striker's end.” Another Instagram user commented, “His romance is also stylish. Great inspiration of how to lead your life professionally and personally.” A third posted, “Best couple. ”