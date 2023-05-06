Sachin Tendulkar shares how he celebrated his ‘special 50’ in a sweet Insta post

Sachin Tendulkar is an avid Instagram user who often shares posts to give a glimpse of his personal life. In a recent share, the cricketer posted a picture along with a heartwarming caption to share what he did to celebrate his 50th birthday. His post shows him spending time with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's recent post about celebrating his ‘special 50’ won hearts.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family!” Sachin Tendulkar wrote. He also added a line to share how he missed his son during the occasion. “PS: Missed @arjuntendulkar24 a lot as he is busy with the IPL,” he added. The image that he shared alongside shows three of them cooking together.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 17 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to one million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. Some showcased their reactions through heart emoticons.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Cooking food village style,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow. It is not easy,” commented another. “Village life,” posted a third.