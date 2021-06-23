Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya react

Actor Sagarika Ghatge recently took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures with husband, and former cricketer, Zaheer Khan. As the post’s caption, she shared two emoticons. Since being posted, her share has grabbed the attention of many, including sportstars Sania Mirza and Hardik Pandya. It also accumulated a response from Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The images show Zaheer Khan dressed in a black t-shirt, while Sagarika Ghatge is seen wearing a sky blue coloured dress. Take a look at the pictures. There is a possibility that their images will leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

The pictures have been shared around 20 hours ago. Since then, they have collected nearly 71,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While reacting to the post Sania Mirza wrote, “Miss you guys.” To this, Ghatge replied, “Miss you more,” along with a heart emoticon.

As for Hardik Pandya, he reacted with a heart emoji. Ritika Sajdeh wrote, “See you’ll sooooon.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Sagarika Ghatge?