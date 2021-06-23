Home / Trending / Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya react
Actor Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram to share the images.(File Photo)
Actor Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram to share the images.(File Photo)
trending

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Sania Mirza, Hardik Pandya react

There is a possibility that the images of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan will leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Actor Sagarika Ghatge recently took to Instagram to share two adorable pictures with husband, and former cricketer, Zaheer Khan. As the post’s caption, she shared two emoticons. Since being posted, her share has grabbed the attention of many, including sportstars Sania Mirza and Hardik Pandya. It also accumulated a response from Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The images show Zaheer Khan dressed in a black t-shirt, while Sagarika Ghatge is seen wearing a sky blue coloured dress. Take a look at the pictures. There is a possibility that their images will leave you saying “aww,” repeatedly.

The pictures have been shared around 20 hours ago. Since then, they have collected nearly 71,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While reacting to the post Sania Mirza wrote, “Miss you guys.” To this, Ghatge replied, “Miss you more,” along with a heart emoticon.

As for Hardik Pandya, he reacted with a heart emoji. Ritika Sajdeh wrote, “See you’ll sooooon.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Sagarika Ghatge?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sagarika ghatge zaheer khan instagram + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.