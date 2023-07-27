Samosa seller's heartfelt words on hard work will beat your mid-week blues

There are many times when we lose hope and don't feel like working. On such days all we need is some motivation or a few inspiring words that will help us to recharge ourselves. So, if you are someone who is having a tough day, we have a story that will put a smile on your face. This tale is about a samosa seller from Udaipur and the real reason why he likes to work. A Twitter user shared a samosa seller's heartfelt words on why he likes to work.(Twitter/@Aarayansh)

Here's why the samosa seller likes his work:

It all started when Twitter user Aaraynsh came across a samosa seller. "It was raining heavily when I parked my car beside a traffic signal near court circle Udaipur, where I saw an old uncle selling hot samosa and poha. I placed an order and curiously asked him why he didn't take a rest today, considering his age. He told me something that completely changed my perspective on work," wrote Aaryansh on Twitter.

He further shared what the samosa seller had told him. He added, “Beta, main ab is umra mein paise ke liye kaam nahi karta. Main apne dil ko khush rakhne ke liye kaam karta hun. Ghar par akela baithne se yahan baithna behtar hai. Jab main chaar logon ke khush chehre dekhta hun, jo mere khane ka swaad lete hain, to mera dil khushi se bhar jata hai (I don't work in this age just to earn. I work because it makes my heart happy. Being here is much better than being alone at home. When I see people get happy because of my food, I also feel happy.)”

Take a look at the post shared by Aaryansh here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 1.3 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual wrote, "I don't know why I feel happy and sad both reading this!!" A second shared, "Such a positive tweet!! God bless Uncle and you too for sharing this." A third commented, "Someday we all will understand that there are people who work because they want to, not because they need/have to." A fourth wrote, "You know the best moment is when you are eating the samosa and hearing the awesome story."