'Samsung,' 'Vivo' power banks filled with mud, scammer caught red-handed by train passenger

A man selling power banks on a train was caught red-handed when it turned out to be fake. User Sankott shared a video of the same on X. The clip shows the man selling power banks from brands such as Samsung and Vivo; however, it was soon revealed that they were fake. The man was seen selling fake power banks on train.(X/@Sankott)

In the video, the seller is seen displaying a range of power banks to a man on a train. He assures the man that all the power banks are in excellent working condition. To validate this claim, the man decides to charge his phone using one of the power banks, and it appears to work perfectly. However, upon closer inspection, the man discovers that the power bank is actually filled with mud. (Also Read: ‘I am not Railway Minister': TC responds to woman complaining about crowded train)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Once the mud is shown the seller seems to get agitated with the passenger. Further the two get into argument.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has other 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gained numerous responses. (Also Read: Man claims he and his co-passengers struggled for water on train. Indian Railways reacts)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Same thing happened with me at Jaipur railway station. They make fools by placing mud or stones."

Another X user added, "Higher authorities are sleeping, and this is what is happening in this great country."

"To date, I have not been able to understand how they enter the train. They have such connections with such people that no one has the courage to ask them for train tickets and throw them out of the train if they do not have tickets," commented another X user named Lata Rathi.

A fourth posted,"Weird ways to steal."