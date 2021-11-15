Home / Trending / Sania Mirza posts sweet message for mom with whom she shares her birthday
trending

Sania Mirza posts sweet message for mom with whom she shares her birthday

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share the sweet message.
Sania Mirza posted this image a few hours ago.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Sania Mirza posted this image a few hours ago.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to share a very sweet message for her mother Nasima Mirza to wish her on her birthday. What is interesting is that today, November 15, is not only the birthday of the tennis star’s mother but of Sania Mirza herself too.

“Happy birthday mumma. Forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you. Your baby forever, love you,” she wrote and tagged her mother. Her post is complete with three images that show the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at the beautiful post that may leave you smiling.

+

The post was shared two hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 76,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. Also, some wished “Happy Birthday” to both the mother and the daughter.

“A splendid day,” posted an Instagram user. “Happy birthday both of you,” wrote another. Many expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on Sania Mirza’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out