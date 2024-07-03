Sanjana Ganesan's June photo dump: Barbados hotel, Bumrah selfie and more

Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram to share a series of photos that give glimpses of her time with her husband, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and their son Angad. This June photo dump also shows the couple visiting a cafe and a kitchen from the set of the iconic sitcom Friends. The image shows Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah hanging out in Monica's kitchen from the famous TV show Friends. (Instagram/@sanjanaganesan)

“This little life,” Sanjana Ganesan wrote as she shared the photos. The first picture shows her looking at the sea with a smile on her face. While one of the photos shows her in the Central Perk Cafe from Friends, another captures her hanging out with her husband in Monica’s kitchen. The last picture shows little Angad on the beach with his mom.

Take a look at the amazing pictures here:

With over 7.1 lakh likes, the share has prompted people to post varied comments. Most of them expressed their love for the couple.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Prettiest boss mama,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “I love this couple nowadays after Virushka.” A third joined, “This post has my whole heart. A fourth wrote, “The cutest family ever.”

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa in 2021. They tied the knot in a closed-knit ceremony reportedly attended by only 20 people.

In 2023, they became parents to their cute baby Angad. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah wrote while sharing the news with the world.

What are your thoughts on the June photo dump of Sanjana Ganesan? Did they wow you?