Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Sanjana Ganesan's June photo dump: Barbados hotel, Bumrah selfie and more

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 03, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Sanjana Ganesan's June photo dump, including several pictures of husband Jasprit Bumrah and son Angad, has left people in awe. Have you seen them all?

Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram to share a series of photos that give glimpses of her time with her husband, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, and their son Angad. This June photo dump also shows the couple visiting a cafe and a kitchen from the set of the iconic sitcom Friends.

The image shows Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah hanging out in Monica's kitchen from the famous TV show Friends. (Instagram/@sanjanaganesan)
The image shows Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah hanging out in Monica's kitchen from the famous TV show Friends. (Instagram/@sanjanaganesan)

“This little life,” Sanjana Ganesan wrote as she shared the photos. The first picture shows her looking at the sea with a smile on her face. While one of the photos shows her in the Central Perk Cafe from Friends, another captures her hanging out with her husband in Monica’s kitchen. The last picture shows little Angad on the beach with his mom.

Also Read: How Sanjana Ganesan treated husband Jasprit Bumrah the morning after India’s T20 World Cup win

Take a look at the amazing pictures here:

With over 7.1 lakh likes, the share has prompted people to post varied comments. Most of them expressed their love for the couple.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Prettiest boss mama,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “I love this couple nowadays after Virushka.” A third joined, “This post has my whole heart. A fourth wrote, “The cutest family ever.”

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa in 2021. They tied the knot in a closed-knit ceremony reportedly attended by only 20 people.

Also Read: Sanjana Ganesan's update from Barbados as Team India stranded amid Hurricane Beryl

In 2023, they became parents to their cute baby Angad. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah wrote while sharing the news with the world.

What are your thoughts on the June photo dump of Sanjana Ganesan? Did they wow you?

News / Trending / Sanjana Ganesan's June photo dump: Barbados hotel, Bumrah selfie and more
