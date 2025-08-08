'Satan worshiper accepted too': Bengaluru woman's 3 BHK rental ad goes viral

A Bengaluru woman's quirky and refreshingly inclusive rental post on social media has struck a chord online, not for the apartment details, but for the way it blends humour, warmth, and a firm stand on kindness. The woman announced she was moving out of her “absolute favourite place”.(X/@rooftopsodapop)

Sharing the listing on X (formerly Twitter), the woman announced she was moving out of her “absolute favourite place” and looking for a female tenant to take over the master bedroom in her 3BHK apartment located near the Embassy Golf Links (EGL) area, ideal for professionals working in Domlur, Indiranagar, HAL, or even commuting to Bellandur via Wind Tunnel Road.

The post includes the usual details, rent of ₹18,300, a refundable deposit of ₹38,000, and a one-time setup cost of ₹22,000. The house comes fully furnished with ample storage, an elevated ground-floor location, and excellent ventilation.

But what drew attention online was the tone of the post and one line in particular, “Female only, can be a smoker, non-vegetarian, satan worshiper. Everything accepted except unkindness.”

It was this combination of extreme openness and a hard line on basic decency that went viral, with users celebrating the no-nonsense, kind-hearted approach.

The listing goes on to describe the apartment’s charm in detail, from cherry blossoms blooming in the lane to the sunlight pouring into the room. The post also highlights two “floofs,” Sandy and Channel, the dogs who will welcome the new tenant home every day.

Describing the location as “a short auto ride from all the cool places in Indiranagar,” the woman also called EGL “an excellent walking/running track,” adding photos of the sun lighting up her room.

Online reactions

The post quickly gained traction, not only for the unusual tenant criteria but also for its tone.

One user joked, “Satan worshiper, pet snakes allowed?”. Another said, “Kindness being an absolute requirement is a first.”

Some questioned the informal rental culture common in Bengaluru, “Why do Bangalore people try to find the next tenant, isn’t that the owner’s responsibility?”

