Scientist posts video of aurora exploding, leaves netizens mesmerised. Watch

Pictures and videos of pretty skies are surfacing on the internet aplenty. With various photographers taking their work digital on social media sites, people have started to admire the captivating views of the world through their lenses. While few photographers can reach the extremes of nature to capture the spellbinding beauty it beholds, this scientist has been able to capture the enchanting view of the aurora in Alaska that explodes in the viral video on Instagram.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Vincent Ledvina, who calls himself "The Aurora Guy" in his bio. The video opens to show a text insert that adds context to the video. "This is what I mean when I say the aurora can "explode". The user posted the video with the caption, "Aurora explosion in Alaska! Can't wait to go back!"

The video shows a mesmerizing sight of the green sky with aurora swaying in waves, reflecting its green light everywhere on the snow. The aurora explodes towards the end, almost like the sky catches fire.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted five days ago and soon garnered more than two lakh likes and still counting. Ledvina has more than 59,000 followers on Instagram, and his bio reads that he is an expert at finding green skies. The breathtaking video prompted several users to post comments as well.

One of the users commented on the spectacular view of the aurora exploding, "Wow that's amazing." Another wrote, "It's my dream to see an Aurora with my own eyes someday. BTW one question. Do these Auroras appear as bright as they seem in the videos or somewhat like the stars where you can only see them if there's no light pollution?" A third user asked, "Where would you consider the best place to travel to see the lights? Like place with the highest chance." A fourth user expressed, "It must be an incredible event for all the senses. Nature is a wonder. Thank you."