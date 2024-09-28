Scrap dealer gifts multiple iPhones to son for outstanding board exam results, internet calls him 'dad of the year'

Just a week after the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series launched, a heartwarming video is making waves on social media. The clip, which has gone viral, shows a scrap dealer gifting his son multiple iPhones, including the brand-new iPhone 16, as a reward for his stellar performance in his board exams. A scrap dealer gifted his son multiple iPhones, including the iPhone 16, to celebrate his exam success.(X/gharkekalesh)

Father’s pride and joy

In the video, the scrap dealer is seen beaming with pride, holding an iPhone while engaging in a conversation with a group of people recording the moment. Although the conversation isn’t entirely clear, it seems the man was discussing his scrap trade. With a proud smile, he flaunts the iPhone, and the crowd around him congratulates him on this special occasion.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the scrap dealer purchased an iPhone worth ₹85,000 for himself and gifted his son the latest iPhone 16, valued at ₹1.5 lakh, to celebrate his academic success. The father’s gesture touched many, symbolising the joy of parents who go to great lengths to reward their children's achievements.

Watch the clip here:

Social media frenzy

Despite some uncertainty regarding the authenticity of the video, it quickly captured the attention of netizens, racking up likes and shares across various platforms. The clip was shared on X by the account "Ghar Ke Kalesh" with the caption: “Father’s Priceless Gift: Junk Dealer Gifts Multiple iPhones Worth ₹1.80 Lacs to Son For Top Board Results.”

The video sparked a wide array of comments, as users chimed in with their thoughts. One user praised the father’s gesture, saying, “This is what parental love looks like. Money doesn’t matter when it’s about your child’s happiness.” Another remarked, “The iPhone is a status symbol, but for this man, it’s about love and pride.”

Some expressed scepticism, others were moved, with one commenting, “Regardless of the truth, this video is a touching display of a father’s affection.”

Another comment read, “This video is proof that parents will always find a way to reward their kids, no matter the background.”