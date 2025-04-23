‘Send pictures, GPS location’: Employee faces shocking demands from boss during family crisis

A woman in an X post claimed her manager shredded her after taking leave during her family emergency. She alleged that he not only screamed at her but also asked her to send her GPS location and pictures of the family member who underwent surgery. A woman’s post about her toxic manager has resonated with many. (Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio, Unsplash/Nick Fewings)

“There was a seminar at work yesterday, I had already told my team lead I wouldn't be able to attend. But the manager told me to come yesterday. I told him that a family member had a cancer surgery and this happened,” she wrote.

The screengrab shows a chat between the woman and her boss. He asks her to come to the meeting immediately and then asks her to send the hospital's location and photo.

How did the woman react?

In a follow-up post, she informed X users that she had resigned from the job. “He also yelled at me for 20-30 minutes, and then told me to go home and send him an apology email along with hospital prescription pictures. I sent him a resignation email instead,” she shared.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Don’t you have casual holidays? After sharing the details, please do address how he needs to speak to you or any other employees. This is not the way.” The original poster replied, “I did address that and told him that this is disrespectful, but he yelled at me for 20-30 minutes and told me that I am in no position to tell him how to do his job.”

Another added, “W** is this way of talking? Report him to top management if possible.” A third commented, “Prime example of a toxic manager!”

A fourth wrote, “My previous company paid half my salary for 8 months. When I decided to quit, I sent mail for settlement. They came and collected the laptop and stuff and told us we would inform them later about the salary and documents. After following up for months, they simply sent mail saying they can’t pay.”