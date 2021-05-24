Septuagenarian partakes in Insta fashion challenge, gets thumbs up from netizens

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you may have come across a trendy fashion challenge that requires the participants to showcase their choice of wardrobe with a peppy track in the background. Now, a 70-year-old woman’s take on this challenge has grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you cheering for her.

The video featuring 70-year-old Mrs Verma shows her partaking in the challenge and wearing several casual chic outfits with each beat drop of the track Touch It. We bet this septuagenarian’s fashion sense will leave you rooting for her.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on May 18, the clip has garnered over 4.9 lakh views. People loved Verma’s wardrobe transitions and lauded her spirit to pull off such a fashionable social media trend.

“Keep going dadi,” wrote an Instagram user. “You rock,” commented another.

“These styles are on point,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

