Shark comes close to diver to bite her. Watch her narrow escape

In a viral video that is doing rounds on the internet, a woman can be seen having a close call with a shark. The video uploaded by Instagram user @oceanramsey, shows a professional diver entering the ocean. As soon as she steps down from the boat, she takes a look inside the water and sees a shark approaching her. When she sees the shark, she takes a step back on the boat. Toward the end of the video, the shark can be seen biting the diver's scuba wear.

In the caption's post, the Instagram page wrote, "We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki's enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up. @oneoceandiving the safety diver is always the first person in the water and the last person out and the one responsible for respectfully evaluating the sharks' behavior before inviting others into the water."

Take a look at the Shark approaching the diver here:

This video was shared a few days back, since then, it has been viewed 5.7 million times. The video also has 172,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "As a shark attack survivor (it's a funny story), I absolutely ADORE sharks, and it brightens my day to see you doing what you do for them." A second person said, "And she still got in there. I wish I had the courage to do that. I am fascinated by sharks and orcas, but I can't get in with them." A third person said, "Love seeing these amazing shots of the most beautiful sharks." "Happy shark to see her. You can tell they are stoked to meet up with familiar faces. I really believe that" added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON