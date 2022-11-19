Shashi Tharoor shares 1919 cartoon on ‘pocket telephone’, calls it ‘eerily prescient’

Shashi Tharoor’s latest tweet showing a cartoon from 1919 has created a chatter among people. The image shows an artist’s imagination of future communication technology and it is eerily accurate. The MP also posted a caption detailing his thoughts on the cartoon.

“Scarcely believable, but predictions about technology (usually wide off the mark) sometimes were eerily prescient. See this 1919 cartoon, when fixed-line telephones were still rare, which anticipated the mobile phone and the nuisance it could turn out to be 80 years later!,” he tweeted.

The image shows different situations where “the pocket telephone” could turn out to be a hindrance. A caption is also visible at the end of the cartoon titled “The pocket telephone: When it will ring!” created by English cartoonist and caricaturist William Haselden.

“The latest modern horror in the way of inventions is supposed to be the pocket telephone. We can imagine the moments this instrument will choose for action!." reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 600 likes. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“So true,” posted a Twitter user. “This is absolutely a GEM of a cartoon. The artist could anticipate an entire century,” expressed another. “Pretty humorous prediction,” commented a third. “This is so real..! Well ahead of its times,” wrote a fourth.