'Soulmatism:' She flew to Paris to meet him, he did this. People want a movie on their story
If you’re in the mood for a cute story, then this post shared by Twitter user Salma Saade may be just what you need. Posted to commemorate the anniversary of a sweet yet funny incident that happened with Saade and her partner, the share will probably leave you smiling. The post may also make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.
In the tweet’s caption, Saade recollected the story. “Happy 4 year anniversary to when I flew to Edinburgh to surprise Finlay and he flew to Paris to surprise me and this is why we don’t do surprises anymore,” she tweeted. The post is complete with screenshots of a Facebook post and a few conversations through text.
Take a look at the entire post here:
Since being shared on January 12, the post has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and is going all kinds of viral. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some shared their reactions to the story, others posted similar stories.
“The SOULMATISM of this whole situation! I want to watch a rom-com about it,” shared a Twitter user. Now that’s something we would like to see too.
“This is all I want in life,” expressed another. “I don’t know who you are or why this on my timeline but that is fantastic,” commented a third. “Haha. Sounds like something from out of a movie, you were obviously meant to be,” said a fourth and shared this GIF:
Take a look at what others shared:
What are your thoughts on the tweet?
