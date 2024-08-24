Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international, domestic cricket. Fans say, ‘End of an era… Gabbar’

Shikhar Dhawan has bid adieu to international and domestic cricket. The Indian batter announced this decision through a video he shared on social media. “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!” he wrote while announcing his retirement. Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a video he shared on social media. (PTI)

What did social media users say?

“End of an era,” wrote an X user. Several others echoed the same sentiment while showing their reactions.

Another person added, “The streets of India will forever remember your incredible impact on Indian cricket, especially your contribution in ICC tournaments. Thank you, Gabbar, for the unforgettable memories! All the best for your second inning of life.”

A third commented, “Gabber & Hitman's partnership is considered one of the most successful & dynamic in cricket history. Their on-field & off-field friendship have made them a fan favourite. Happy retirement #Shikhardhawan A man with calm and composed demeanour, as well as his iconic celebration.” “People will remember Gabbar,” wrote a fourth.

Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement:

"It's not like it is a tough decision for me. I am not even emotional. I don't want to cry or something. But mostly it's gratitude and love. I have spent most of my life playing cricket and I feel I've reached a stage where I want to rest now – from international and domestic," Dhawan told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

"My Test debut is my personal favourite. I came into the team and made that record. I scored 187. I always used to dream of playing for India and making world records. I wasn't even aware of the world record. I was just happy to cement my place in the Test team," the cricketer added.

What are your thoughts on Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from international and domestic cricket?