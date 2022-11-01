Shikhar Dhawan's workout may motivate you to hit the gym. Watch

We may not wish to leave our cosy blankets as the winter season approaches. The lack of motivation kicks in, and going outside seems like a task, especially if it is going to the gym. So, if you also feel the same, a recent video of Shikhar Dhawan may motivate you to exercise. In a reel shared by Shikhar Dhawan on his Instagram page, you can see him exercising at the gym. The short clip shows him performing overhead squats with weights. In the caption's post, the cricketer wrote, "Your body is your weapon. Keep it strong."

Take a look at Shikhar Dhawan doing overhead squats here:

Looks motivating, doesn't it? This reel was shared just a few hours back, since then, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The video also has 123,000 likes and has several comments. Many people were impressed with the cricketer's skills. One person commented, "This is the toughest exercise. It's no joke. Needs crazy, overall strength." Another person said, "Top stuff, bro. " A third person added, "Gabbar showing Gabru strength." A fifth user said, "Very hard-working guy." Many others have reacted using emojis.