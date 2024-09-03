Shocking video: Driver looking for podcast on phone crashes lorry, narrowly misses hitting family

A video showing a shocking incident of a driver narrowly missing a family moments before crashing his lorry into a bush has surfaced online. It also captures the driver looking at his phone, reportedly to search for a podcast, before the accident. This image shows a driver looking at his phone while driving a lorry. He nearly ploughed his car into a family. (Screengrab)

“This is the shocking moment a lorry driver who was looking for a podcast on his phone smashed into a car and narrowly missed a family stood on the road,” DailyMail wrote while sharing the video of the incident.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Raymond Catterall, was seen driving the lorry with one hand and scrolling his phone with the other, dividing his attention between the screen and the road. However, during this, he failed to spot a parked car and nearly ploughed into the family standing beside it. At the nick of time, he veered off the highway and crashed into a bush.

Following the incident, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, reported the Sun. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

(Viewers discretion advised)

The incident left social media users angry. Most blamed the driver and suggested that his licence should be permanently suspended. A few also said that the family shouldn’t have parked their car at the side of the road.

What did Instagram users say about this incident?

“Why the hell was he texting and driving? Especially in a big truck and assuming he was working? He deserves to have his license taken away and stay in prison,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “That woman was very lucky she didn't get hit but also how was it parked actually in the lane? No excuse though, shouldn't have been using his phone.”

A third commented, “The family should still have tried to push the car more to the side. On a highway where vehicles are driving fast, you can’t expect them to stop or slow down immediately. Also, don’t use your phone in the car.” A fourth wrote, “Everyone who drives and looks at the phone should be punished.”

Raymond Catterall’s lawyer’s statement:

"He was trying to find a podcast, for what it's worth, but that was enough of a distraction for him to not see the car on the carriageway,” lawyer Simon Mintz told the Sun. He added that Catterall, since the incident, has shown “remorse and deep regret”.

Catterall needs to pass a retest to lift a ban on his licence. Furthermore, he will have to undergo 150 hours of unpaid work and a three-month curfew, lasting from 7pm to 7am.