Sidhartha Mallya says his surname has not helped him, addresses ‘failed actor’ insults

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, says his background and surname have not helped him in his acting career or other aspects of his life. Mallya opened up about his struggles as an actor, his recently-published book, his wedding and more to NDTV’s WhosThat360. Sidhartha Mallya with father Vijay Mallya(Instagram/@sidmallya)

Sidhartha Mallya, who is currently teaching acting, was asked if he has ever thought of coming on screen or acting in OTT shows. He replied saying he has been auditioning for several roles.

“That’s the plan. I’m trying and I’m auditioning,” said Mallya. “No one sees this. All I get is journalists writing how I’m a failed actor because I’ve never been in anything that they perceive to be major,” he added.

Mallya’s acting credits include the TV series Persuasion and the 2016 film Brahman Naman.

'My last name hasn't helped me'

During his conversation with WhosThat360, the author and actor said people often don’t see the struggle that goes on behind the scenes. “You don’t know how many auditions I’ve been through. You don’t know how many major roles and big shows… I have auditioned for,” said Sidhartha Mallya.

“No one cares. No one sees the hard work that goes on behind the scenes,” he continued, speaking of how thousands of actors audition for one role. Mallya dismissed suggestions that he had things easy because of his privilege.

“I want people to realise that. People might think I come from a certain background or have a certain last name and all that stuff, but it hasn’t helped me in any other way more than anyone else,” he said. “Because if it had, you would see me in these projects, right?”

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. He married his longtime girlfriend Jasmine at his father’s sprawling Hertfordshire estate last month.