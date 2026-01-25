Singapore envoy shares love for South Indian food during weekend appam meal: ‘Taste like home’

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, sparked a cheerful moment on social media after sharing his fondness for South Indian cuisine. Taking to X over the weekend, the envoy posted photographs of a traditional South Indian meal, highlighting appam. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Namaste India. Getting my weekend fill of South Indian food Appam. Can you name the dishes? Taste like home.”

The simple caption, paired with familiar flavours, quickly resonated with users in India and abroad. Within a short time, the post crossed 24,000 views and attracted several reactions.

Food as a bridge between cultures South Indian cuisine, particularly dishes like appam, often evokes a sense of comfort and nostalgia. Appam, known for its soft centre and crisp edges, is widely enjoyed across Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, and has also gained popularity among food lovers in Southeast Asia. Wong’s remark about the dish tasting like home struck a chord, highlighting the shared culinary links between India and Singapore.

Social media reacts The comment section soon turned lively, with users sharing their thoughts and food memories. One user wrote, “Good to see that you are visiting and exploring different states and their cuisines and cultures.” Another reacted enthusiastically, saying, “Woah, that spread looks delicious!” A third kept it simple with, “Looks yummy.”

Others added personal touches to the conversation. “Appam is my fav. Welcome to India,” one user commented. Another pointed to its popularity abroad, writing, “Good places for appam in Singapore too. My favourite breakfast after a morning walk.” A different user shared a nostalgic note, saying, “Wow, that looks delicious. Crazy fact, but I ate appam for the first time in Singapore.”