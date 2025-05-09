Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim corners Pak diplomat over terror probe: 'I just want to point out...'

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, found himself in an uncomfortable situation during a live interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim. The diplomat was discussing the India-Pakistan tensions following the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. In his statement, Faisal asserted, "Pakistan's first choice was peace, and we insisted on that. We chose the best way forward, believing that, okay, don't believe us, don't believe the Indians—believe the international community." However, Hakim was quick to fact-check him. Pakistan's UK High Commissioner Mohammad Faisal was grilled by Yalda Hakim over Pakistan's refusal to cooperate in terror investigations.(X/@SkyYaldaHakim)

Hakim points out Pakistan's lack of cooperation

Hakim seized the opportunity to bring up several instances where Pakistan had refused to engage in investigations following major terrorist attacks in India, suspected to be backed by Pakistan. "I just want to point out to the investigations because in 2001, Indian Parliament was attacked and Pakistan was invited to be part of the investigation. In 2008, Mumbai attacks took place and the finger of blame was pointed to Pakistan. It was called on for investigation. In 2016 and 2019, Pakistan was invited for an investigation during Uri and Pulwama attacks. At all these junctures, Pakistan may have co-operated on surface and but it didn’t do anything to prevent these terror groups from flourishing in the country," Hakim asserted.

In response, the Pakistani diplomat said, "First, we need to get our facts right. Somebody has given you the paper."

To this, Hakim replied firmly, "No one has given me the paper, actually. I spoke to, and I've been documenting and following this."

The journalist's direct questioning left Faisal visibly flustered and struggling to defend Pakistan's stance. Hakim's questioning undermined the diplomat's claims, casting doubt on Pakistan's willingness to cooperate with international investigations and raising questions about its true role in regional terrorism.

This exchange comes just days after another Pakistani official, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, faced a similar grilling by Hakim. During that interview, Asif inadvertently admitted to Pakistan's history of funding terrorism. The admission by Asif, which seemed to confirm suspicions about Pakistan's involvement with terror groups, added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the country's foreign policy.

Hakim shuts down another Pakistan minister

In a separate interview with Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Attaullah Tarar, Hakim had earlier challenged Tarar's denial of Pakistan hosting terrorist camps. Tarar claimed, "Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. We are the frontline state against terrorism," but Hakim was quick to remind him of his own defence minister's admission about supporting terror groups. "Can I remind you, just a week ago on my show, your own Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan supported and funded terror groups as proxies for over a decade," she pointed out.