News / Trending / Skydivers jump on trampoline hanging from floating hot air balloon. Watch

Skydivers jump on trampoline hanging from floating hot air balloon. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 18, 2024 10:49 PM IST

A video shows a group of skydivers jumping on a trampoline attached to a floating hot air balloon. The video may leave you with goosebumps.

An incredible video of a group of people skydiving from a unusual platform was shared on social media. The video shows them diving from a trampoline that's hanging from a floating air balloon. Not just this, they are also seen playing with a ball and jumping on the trampoline before beginning their free-fall.

The image shows a group of skydivers on a trampoline hanging from a floating air balloon. (Instagram/@emilliano________)
Instagram user Emilliano Ribeiro shared a video of himself enjoying this adventure sport with his team members. “Doing epic projects with an epic crew is simply the best thing in life. And we’re just starting. Thank you to all the legends involved in this one,” Ribeiro wrote while posting the video.

In the video, a group is seen sitting on the trampoline hanging from an air balloon floating in the sky. As the video progresses, they are seen playing with a ball. A few of them also jump on the trampoline. The clip also captures them jumping from that great height. It ends with the skydivers smiling after landing safely.

Take a look at this hair-raising video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 18,000 likes. The post has further accumulated close to 1,000 views. It has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this skydiving video?

“So sick,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are crazy man!” added another. “This is incredible,” posted a third. “My heart is beating faster watching this,” joined a fourth. Many reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this unusual skydiving video? Did the clip leave you with goosebumps?

