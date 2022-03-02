Smart catto successfully gets out of maze without even going through it. Watch

If you have a pet cat or at least know your fair share about how cats behave, then you probably already know that cats are quite smart. They can use their smarts in order to get out of any tricky situation that they can't figure out initially. This video that was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the influencer cat named Nala, shows exactly that kind of situation. There is a chance that this video will make you laugh out loud and admire the smarts that this cat surely has.

The video opens to show how the cat is standing and looking at the makeshift maze that its human has created for it. One can clearly observe that the maze is made out of cling film and some bottles of water in order to give it the look and feel of an actual one. The cute cat can be seen trying its best to understand what new challenge it has been faced with. Soon enough, it understands that it will need to cross this maze in order to get through to the other side of the room, towards the camera.

The cat can then be seen stepping into this maze and trying to make its way through. It looks here and there for a bit and understands that there is no way that it will go through the entire thing in order to cross it. This is when Nala the cat comes up with the brilliant idea of simply jumping over it. No matter how many times its human puts it back to the starting point, it just jumps over the cling film and makes its way out. The cat video was uploaded with a caption that reads, “Maze master.”

Watch the video below:

The cat video was posted on Instagram a bit more than five days ago and has received more than 1.3 lakh views on it. It has also received various comments from cat lovers who couldn't stop admiring how smart this kitty is, in order to be able to cross a maze with such hilarious ease.

“Work smarter, not harder!” wrote one. “Nala is showing us how it’s done,” posted another. A third comment reads, “Nicely done Nala!” “These humans are crazy! They put up the strangest things. Do they seriously think I can’t get through this maze? Crazy humans!” reads yet another comment.

