Snakes crawl over man as he takes a nap. Watch scary yet intriguing viral video

There are certain videos on the Internet that are scary. However, they are so intriguing that you cannot help but watch them. Just like this video of a man and his pet snakes. There is a chance that the video will make you go ‘Nope’ and at the same time, leave you stunned too - so much so that you may not want to look away.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a content creator and vlogger. The page is called snakebytestv. The bio details that the man is also “travelling the world for animals.” The page is filled with videos that showcase the man interacting with various animals, including different types of snakes.

This video that has caught the attention of many shows the man sleeping on a bed. What is scary in the scenario is two snakes that are seen crawling all over him. “Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can’t be the only one,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shard, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of replies. While some were fascinated, others expressed that they are scared.

“I am afraid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell na. Lol. That’s like my biggest nightmare,” commented another. “That looks like the best weighted blanket in the world!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON