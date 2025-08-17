Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
‘So intelligent’: Elephant balances skillfully to pluck fresh leaves from tall tree. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 01:14 pm IST

A viral video showed an elephant cleverly balancing to pluck fresh leaves.

Elephants have long been admired for their intelligence, strength, and gentle nature, and a recent video has once again demonstrated just how extraordinary these majestic creatures truly are. The clip, shared on Instagram, features a female elephant named NongPeng cleverly stretching and manoeuvring herself to reach a bunch of fresh leaves high up in a tree — a delightful sight that has captivated viewers.

An elephant’s determined effort to grab fresh leaves from a tree went viral.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

(Also read: ‘Mom, I’m sorry’: Baby elephant dashes back to worried mother after wandering too far. Video)

How NongPeng managed the feat

In their caption, the park explained the scene in detail: “While her family was enjoying their meal, NongPeng slipped away to savour some fresh leaves, high in the trees. On the first attempt, she rested on one knee for balance, but coming up short, decided to stand to ensure success.”

The short clip perfectly captures NongPeng’s determination as she carefully shifts her posture, rests briefly for balance, and then rises to her full height to secure the treat.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 23,000 views and many positive reactions from people who were quick to praise NongPeng’s intelligence. One user commented, “So clever and beautiful,” while another wrote, “Tremendously intelligent animal, beautiful!”

(Also read: Baby elephant explores stream under mother’s watchful eye, internet swoons at adorable moment)

Several others expressed their admiration in similar ways. “They are the most wonderful animals on the planet!” read one heartfelt response, while another declared, “They are so intelligent.” Adding a touch of humour, a viewer joked, “Leaves, come to my mouth, how dare you defy me.” Another admirer described the moment as nothing less than a “wonder of nature.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
