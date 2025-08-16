‘Mom, I’m sorry’: Baby elephant dashes back to worried mother after wandering too far. Video

A touching video of a baby elephant sprinting back to her worried mother has captured the hearts of people across the internet. Shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, the clip shows the emotional bond between mother and calf while offering a glimpse into the daily lives of these gentle giants. A baby elephant melted hearts as it ran back to its mother after wandering off.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The story behind the clip

In her caption, Chailert explained what unfolded in the video. She wrote: “Nam Thip had so much fun wandering across the fields to visit another herd that she lost track of time. When she was gone too long, Malai Thong grew worried and called out for her. Hearing her mother’s voice, Nam Thip came running back, trumpeting as if to say, ‘Mom, I’m sorry — I’m back!’ This is Nam Thip’s charm — now healthy in both body and mind, and more confident in life than ever.”

Take a look here at the adorable clip:

The tender moment, reflecting the inseparable bond between mother and child, quickly resonated with viewers.

Viewers react with love

Since being uploaded, the clip has amassed more than three lakh views. Social media users were quick to express their admiration and affection for the elephants. One viewer wrote, “No matter in what kind of mood you are in, watching these adorable creatures makes our heart melt and brings smile on our faces.”

Another person remarked, “It is so good to see Nam Thip thriving! She’s come a long way from her early days, all due to your care and team.” A third added, “She is full of life! And she has definitely forged her own path.”

Expressing deeper emotion, one comment read, “Nam Thip you are the cure for ailments of the heart and soul. Your magnificent personality, voice, tail and effervescence shines brightly for all humanity to love and rejoice.” Another user admitted, “I could honestly watch and listen to her all day!”

One user also shared a unique observation: “Nam Thip is truly the only voice I can pick out of a line-up lol, them squeaks are so distinct and precious, love that she’s so happy, from where she came from!”