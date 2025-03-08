Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘So satisfying sound’: Man drops washing machine onto mattress from fifth floor, but it doesn’t go as planned

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 08, 2025 12:01 PM IST

A man in Berlin attempted to drop a washing machine from the fifth floor onto a mattress, hoping for a smooth landing, but the plan failed.

A bizarre stunt in Umzüge, Berlin, caught attention online after a man attempted to drop a washing machine from the fifth floor onto a mattress, aiming for a safe landing. However, the attempt went completely wrong as the heavy appliance hit the ground with force, smashing into pieces.

The washing machine smashed into pieces. (X/@crazyclips)
The washing machine smashed into pieces. (X/@crazyclips)

Despite the mattress being placed as a cushion, the washing machine bounced off, crashed again, and shattered further. The video of the incident quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section.

Take a look at the post:

One user humorously questioned, “Why’s this video so long? So satisfying sound. This made my whole week.” Another added, “Even if it had landed on the mattress, it’d still be broken.”

Also read: 82-year-old’s nasty fall at Delhi Airport: Woman accuses Air India of denying wheelchair, claims grandma is in ICU

Earlier, another video surfaced showing a dramatic rescue in Brazil, where a woman saved a dog from a potentially fatal fall using a cardboard box. The incident occurred when the dog had been seen hanging dangerously from a window on the upper floor of a building.

The footage captured the woman standing at a window below, carefully positioning a cardboard box in anticipation of the dog's fall. As the dog lost its grip and plummeted, she swiftly caught it inside the box, preventing what could have been a tragic accident. She then took the shaken but unharmed dog inside.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the woman’s quick thinking and compassion. One user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another remarked, "Good thing she had that dog-sized box ready to go." However, some viewers were left puzzled by the circumstances, asking, "How did the dog even end up there?" and "Why was it outside climbing the side of a building?"

Also read: Breaking stereotypes: Part-time Swiggy delivery man manages home and child while wife goes to work

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On