‘So satisfying sound’: Man drops washing machine onto mattress from fifth floor, but it doesn’t go as planned

A bizarre stunt in Umzüge, Berlin, caught attention online after a man attempted to drop a washing machine from the fifth floor onto a mattress, aiming for a safe landing. However, the attempt went completely wrong as the heavy appliance hit the ground with force, smashing into pieces. The washing machine smashed into pieces. (X/@crazyclips)

Despite the mattress being placed as a cushion, the washing machine bounced off, crashed again, and shattered further. The video of the incident quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section.

Take a look at the post:

One user humorously questioned, “Why’s this video so long? So satisfying sound. This made my whole week.” Another added, “Even if it had landed on the mattress, it’d still be broken.”

Earlier, another video surfaced showing a dramatic rescue in Brazil, where a woman saved a dog from a potentially fatal fall using a cardboard box. The incident occurred when the dog had been seen hanging dangerously from a window on the upper floor of a building.

The footage captured the woman standing at a window below, carefully positioning a cardboard box in anticipation of the dog's fall. As the dog lost its grip and plummeted, she swiftly caught it inside the box, preventing what could have been a tragic accident. She then took the shaken but unharmed dog inside.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the woman’s quick thinking and compassion. One user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another remarked, "Good thing she had that dog-sized box ready to go." However, some viewers were left puzzled by the circumstances, asking, "How did the dog even end up there?" and "Why was it outside climbing the side of a building?"

