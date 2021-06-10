Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Today on June 10, several parts of the world experienced the first solar eclipse of the year. A striking celestial phenomenon, the annular eclipse was captured from different parts of the world by netizens and they took to Twitter to share those moments.

During the phenomenon, a "ring of fire" was also predicted to appear around the Moon due to the remnant halo of the Sun. Many tweeple residing in the Northern hemisphere of the globe could capture the ring and it is indeed a sight to behold.

The solar eclipse however was not visible in India except for a few cities. However, that didn’t dampen the spirit of space enthusiasts as they scouted on Twitter to get a glimpse of the event.

Nasa Sun and Space shared some snaps of the solar eclipse on their Twitter profile where the Sun is partially visible and emitting a bright orange glow. Check out the pics:

Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse! 🌙 Here are a few of our photos from the East Coast. https://t.co/4Q9RjQaePq #SolarEclipse



Did you see the eclipse? Show us your photos! pic.twitter.com/UqTZai3MX4 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 10, 2021

Several others shared the solar eclipse captured from their cameras and all of them are too spectacular to miss.

the best I got for the Annular Eclipse from Iqaluit pic.twitter.com/Tm6l5UJ7nG — Vinnie Karetak ❄ (@arviamiut) June 10, 2021

Good morning to everyone, but especially the Sun and Moon forming today's #SolarEclipse. The full annular, or "ring of fire" eclipse was only visible in the far north, but @nasahqphoto captured images of the partial eclipse. https://t.co/qbR8koKjEJ pic.twitter.com/hqSAQ54wD5 — NASA (@NASA) June 10, 2021

What are your thoughts on these pictures? Did they amaze you too?