Elon Musk shares video of total solar eclipse seen from US sky, says ‘was cool to see it’

The first solar eclipse of 2024 took place on April 8. It was a total solar eclipse, spanning from Texas to Maine, that lasted for four minutes and 28 seconds. People across the globe are sharing stunning visuals of the rare celestial event that they witnessed on social media. Elon Musk, too, couldn’t stop himself from sharing footage of the eclipse from Austin. He also treated his followers with another footage of the eclipse captured by StarLink from the Earth’s orbit. The image, taken from the video shared by Elon Musk, shows the first solar eclipse of 2024. (X/@elonmusk)

“Was cool to see the eclipse from Austin. ~27 years before it happens here again,” wrote Elon Musk while sharing a video on X. The five-second video shared on X shows the Moon cloaking over the Sun, resulting in complete darkness.

He shared yet another video that shows the “view of the eclipse from orbit”.

Both videos were shared on April 9 on X. They have since gone viral with millions of views and the numbers are still increasing. Many space enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the videos to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to these videos:

“That’s cool,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Seeing the eclipse makes you rethink life and how small we are on Earth.”

“Beautiful,” wrote a third. “So cool,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Damn, that’s crazy. What a wild world we live in.”

