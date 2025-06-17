'Someone is filming us': Disturbing video shows man recording tourists in bikinis at Delhi hotel

A video shared by a group of American tourists has sparked outrage online after it showed a man allegedly filming them from his hotel room window while they were sunbathing in bikinis at a hotel in Delhi. Rory and Sage, sisters who are travelling the world with their parents, posted the unsettling footage on Instagram.(Instagram/roryandsageofficial)

Rory and Sage, sisters who are travelling the world with their parents, posted the unsettling footage on Instagram. In the clip, the camera zooms in on a man holding up his phone and seemingly recording the two women from his window as they lie in the sun. The sisters appear visibly uncomfortable, and their mother begins filming the man in return.

"Someone is filming us and they are not being discreet," she says in the video, before calling her husband over and informing him that all three of them are being recorded.

Take a look at the video here:

In the post caption, the family wrote, “If you’re a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn’t come without a bodyguard of a man. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we are finding this behaviour very common in India.”

The video quickly went viral, crossing over 8.3 million views and sparking a wave of outrage about the safety and privacy of women, particularly tourists, in India.

Social media users condemned the man’s behaviour and urged the family to take action. “Please report it to the hotel, not the staff present but some senior management and they will take action, if not you can even file a report to the police,” one commenter advised.

“As an Indian, I am mostly disgusted by these men who have zero knowledge of civic sense and privacy. Sorry, and hope you are safe and enjoyed our India,” said another.

“Ladies, please report him. The hotel staff will be more than helpful. The guy should have been kicked out,” added a third.