‘Sorry from India’: Man says ‘I love you’ to Korean woman after awkward hug, internet outraged

A video capturing an awkward exchange between an Indian man and two Korean tourists at India Gate in New Delhi has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism on social media. The footage was shared by content creator Jay. A viral video showed an Indian man making Korean tourists uneasy.(Instagram/jaystreazy )

In the clip, the man approaches the women and says, “Hello, excuse me, my dream, punch... punch...” seemingly asking for a fist bump. One of the women, confused, asks, “You want to punch me?” The person recording clarifies, “Fist bump,” after which the women reluctantly comply.

From fist bump to awkward hug

The interaction did not end there. The man then expressed his “other wish” – to hug the women. One of them eventually agreed but appeared visibly uncomfortable during the brief embrace. As he walked away, the man said, “You are so cute. I love you.”

While the tourists laughed nervously at the incident, the tone of the exchange left viewers unsettled. The video has since crossed 2.3 million views, drawing a barrage of angry responses online.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reaction

Many users found the interaction disrespectful and embarrassing. One comment read, “Sorry from India.” Another viewer said, “The way she forced a laugh shows how uncomfortable she was.”

Some expressed frustration at the man’s persistence, with a user writing, “First a fist bump, then a hug, then an ‘I love you’? This is harassment, not humour.” Another added, “These small clips do lasting damage to our country’s image.”

A different reaction noted, “He thinks it is harmless flirting, but it makes us all look bad internationally.” One more comment said, “Tourists should feel welcomed, not cornered into giving hugs.” Another said, “This is creepy.”