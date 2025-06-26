‘Spy mosquito’: China reveals terrifying mosquito-sized drone for ‘special missions’

A tiny drone that looks like a mosquito has been revealed by China. It’s built to fly quietly and secretly, causing concern that it could be used for spying or dangerous missions. The tiny drone has yellow wings like leaves, a thin black body, and three wiry legs, making it look just like a real insect.(Screengrab X/@RafaMorgan64)

According to a report in The Sun, the drone has two yellow wings like leaves, a thin black body, and three wiry legs.

In a video published by state media over the weekend, scientists are seen holding up the mosquito-like robot which they say will perform a range of military and civilian activities.

Timothy Heath, a defence researcher, warned that criminals could also use such devices to steal personal information, like passwords.

Tracey Follows, a futurist who once worked with Google, warned the drones could be fitted with dangerous items. She said it’s possible they might carry deadly viruses or other harmful materials. These drones could one day act without needing human control, which adds to the risk.

Spying and hacking fears:

Security experts have raised serious concerns. They believe such drones could be used to listen to conversations, track people, or even steal passwords. Some fear that criminals might use the technology for hacking or spying on private lives.

Reminds people of Black Mirror:

Many people have compared this real-life drone to an episode of the sci-fi show Black Mirror, where robot bees were hijacked to kill people. The show, Hated in the Nation, imagined a future where pollination robots turned into deadly weapons.

Experts say it may look like a harmless insect, but this drone could soon be the most dangerous thing buzzing around your home.