SRK reacts to Anirudh Ravichander singing Chaleya, says, 'you can do magic'

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 15, 2023 10:19 AM IST

Anirudh Ravichander's rendition of the song Chaleya has won the hearts of many, including Shah Rukh Khan. Many people shared how beautifully he played the song.

After composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a video of himself singing the song Chaleya and playing its tune on a piano, it grabbed the attention of thousands, including the actor Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, SRK reshared this video on Twitter and expressed his views to it.

Anirudh Ravichander singing the song Chaleya from the film Jawan.(Twitter/@)
The video opens to show Ravichander in front of a piano and playing the song Chaleya. After SRK took notice of this video, he replied to it by saying, "I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! You can do magic like that I know…love you." (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur dancing to SRK's Chaleya will make you groove too. Watch)

Take a look at the tweet shared by SRK here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. The share has also garnered several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Loving this interaction."

A second added, "Wow. Beautifully done, man. Hats off."

"You are a gem, sir! SRK stands for love and positivity," expressed a third.

A fourth posted, "SRK, I want to join you in the dance."

A fifth commented, "Aww, Shah Rukh you are so sweet."

